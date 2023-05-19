Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Sees US 'Intimidated' by Putin's Nuclear Threats

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that the world is going to get "really dangerous" because China sees that the United States has been "intimidated" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber-rattling amid his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"We have to start thinking about the unimaginable, because the Chinese have ramped up their threats," Chang said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They're making advanced preparations for war, including mobilizing their civilians."

What Chang, a board member of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and author of "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," found "most ominous," however, is that "the Biden administration seems oblivious."

"There is almost no sense of urgency in the Oval Office and, even more startling, there is almost no sense of urgency at the most senior levels of the Pentagon," he said. "When in history has a militant regime engaged in such fast mobilization and not gone to war?"

Expanding the discussion of China to include the situation in Ukraine, Chang said that the Biden administration "has been dragging its feet" on the subject of supplying F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

"Matter of fact, right now, the U.S. is not going to supply F-16s," he said. "It's going to allow NATO countries to do that. And what the Chinese see is basically that the United States has been intimidated by Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons."

On Friday, President Joe Biden told G-7 leaders that Washington supports a joint effort with allies to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and train the country's pilots on the aircraft, a senior administration official said.

Delivery of the planes and pilot training will reportedly take at least 18 months, with the training set to occur in Europe.

The U.S. and its allies "will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," in the coming months, the official told NBC News.

"I can understand the reluctance in Ukraine, but what the problem is, is that China has been making nuclear threats of its own, and that means when it's getting ready to go after Taiwan or Japan or the Philippines or India, it's going to be making those threats in preparation of its move, and we are going to see the North Koreans and perhaps the Iranians do the same thing," Chang said.

"This world is going to get really, really dangerous because we have failed to stand up to a militant Vladimir Putin."

