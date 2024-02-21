Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Chinese Entering US Could Be PLA Soldiers

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday that "packs of Chinese males" crossing into the United States at the southern border could be People's Liberation Army soldiers sent by the Chinese Communist Party to cause harm to Americans.

"There's Chinese migrants who have been in the U.S. for less than three weeks who came across the border with no identification, no money, and what are they doing?" Chang said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "They're taking target practice — pistol shooting, rifle shooting, and we got to be extremely concerned that these are soldiers of the People's Liberation Army and that China is actually building the infrastructure in the United States to attack us."

"Remember that secret Chinese biological weapons lab at Reedley, California, that was discovered about a year ago?" he continued. "Well, it had almost 1,000 mice that have been genetically engineered to spread disease, as well as 20 pathogens, including the one for Ebola.

"So, we've got to be concerned that some of these saboteurs are going to take mice from labs like that and spread them around the U.S. So, we're going to have another disease, this one created by China's soldiers."

Chang also explained recent reports about the surging numbers of Chinese nationals entering the U.S. at the southern border. In fiscal year 2023, encounters with Chinese migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border spiked 5,200% from two years prior to hit more than 24,000.

"Across our southern border, we're seeing packs of Chinese males between five and 15 — of military age — traveling without family members, pretending not to speak English," Chang said. "About 80% to 90% of those migrants who do cross our border from China, they fit within the category.

"The other 10%, 15% well, they could be desperate Chinese people — middle class — who've decided to give up on their society, and that's a real indication of problems inside China itself. But you know, in either case, we've got a great concern because we know that China has weaponized Chinese nationals in the U.S., so whether they are saboteurs, soldiers or not, we have a concern of what they are and what they plan to do."

Last week, San Francisco's board of supervisors appointed Chinese national Kelly Wong to the city's Elections Commission. Chang said Wong can't even vote in the elections she will be supervising and her appointment is "an attack on the whole concept of citizenship."

"We've got to remember that she's a Chinese national, and every Chinese national is under a compulsion to commit espionage, based upon Article 7 and 14 of the National Intelligence Law of China of 2017," he said. "Plus also — and more important, actually — under the Communist Party's top-down system, every Chinese national, they can't disobey an order from the Communist Party, which views the United States, and has actually said, the United States is an enemy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com