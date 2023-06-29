Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Ban Chinese Nationals Entering Through Border

An unprecedented number of Chinese migrants have been making their way to the U.S. through the southern border, and that could pose a national security threat, political author and China analyst Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday.

Chang told "John Bachman Now" the Biden administration should be more alarmed about the danger posed and restrict Chinese nationals from entering the country through the southern border.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection knows that some of these Chinese migrants have known affiliations with the People's Liberation Army," Chang said. "We should not let them into our country.

"Given this surge, we should probably be preventing all Chinese nationals from entering the United States through our southern border until we can sort this out. We're talking about people who can engage in and link up with sleeper cells in the U.S., link up with Chinese consulates, and can do great damage to the U.S. on, for instance, the first day of war in Asia.

"This is a national emergency, and the Biden administration doesn't seem to care. It's just letting these known PLA-affiliated individuals into our country."

Chang said the Biden administration also does not seem to care about the Chinese Communist Party opening intelligence centers in the U.S.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is investigating such a center in St. Louis. Also, the New York Post reported in April the FBI shut down a clandestine Chinese "police station" in Manhattan after the arrest of two alleged operatives and that there are several more of these illegal organizations scattered across the U.S.

"The problem here is that although Americans are waking up to it, I'm not sure that the Biden administration is," Chang said. "They closed that police station in New York only after it was disclosed by a Spanish-based NGO [nongovernmental organization] Safeguard Defenders, and only after the New York Post kept harping on this.

"But they have at least six and maybe seven other of these facilities throughout the United States, including St. Louis, and the FBI is nowhere to be heard. The Biden administration is silent about this, which leads us to believe that we need the Safeguard Defenders and the New York Post, as well as the attorney general in Missouri, to actually start to go after these facilities because the federal government basically has a hands-off view."

