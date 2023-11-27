Chad Wolf to Newsmax: 'Pretty Clear' Why Chinese Migrants Are Coming

Chad Wolf, former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary, told Newsmax Monday that “it’s pretty clear” why Chinese nationals are crossing the southern border at unprecedented rates.

“The Biden administration's policies along that border have encouraged nationals from all over the [world] to come, and China's certainly not unique in that,” Wolf said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “Now, whether the Communist Party of China is behind sending more and more of these nationals along the southern border, I think that's something to investigate.

"What we've seen by the Biden administration is no longer Central Americans and Mexicans coming across that border as we have seen in the past. Instead, you're seeing nationals from 170 different countries around the world come to that border because it is wide open, and it's a sign and a welcome mat from the Biden administration because of their policies.”

The New York Times reported Friday that the number of Chinese migrants entering the United States illegally is growing, with more than 24,000 Chinese citizens encountered during fiscal year 2023. In the previous 10 years combined, fewer than 15,000 Chinese migrants were caught crossing the border illegally.

Wolf said the increase in Chinese nationals crossing into the U.S. illegally is “par for the course for this administration.”

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and even the secretary of Homeland Security at some point, they wish that the American people would stop paying attention to the southern border,” Wolf said. “It's not what they want to do.

"It's not really what they're passionate about, even though it's affecting millions of Americans every single year. It should be their No. 1 priority, but I think they've demonstrated time and time again that they are more than willing to discuss other issues and kind of put this one on the back burner, hoping that it goes away and it doesn't go away.”

Republican lawmakers wrote to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in September expressing concern over the lack of vetting of the Chinese migrants and the national security risk they could pose.

“Unfortunately, month after month after month, it continues to get worse along that border and, again, impacting American communities, not just along that border, but, as you indicated, New York City, Chicago, and a lot of other big cities around this country,” Wolf added.

