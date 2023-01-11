Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Dems' Logic on 'Born Alive' Bill 'Unjustifiable'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. said he shook his head in bewilderment when seeing the Wednesday news clips of Democrats attempting to justify why the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act might somehow be a black mark against the new Congress.

Mast couldn't believe that House Democrats such as Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York and Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon could find fault in supporting a bill that would require life-saving medical care for babies who survive an abortion.

"This is what it'd be like if Abbott and Costello were in Congress. They're trying to justify the unjustifiable," Mast told Newsmax Wednesday evening while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mast referenced the comedy duo of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello — who were famous during the 1930s, '40s, and '50s for confusing audiences and each other with word-play games — in regard to Nadler and Bonamici dismissing the merits of requiring doctors and caregivers to send infants surviving abortions to hospitals immediately for further testing and care.

These Democrats are saying, "'If killing the child doesn't work, then how can we say it's still OK to let [the baby] flounder and die?'" said Mast. "That's impossible for anyone to do. This is what they do in Third World countries."

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed by a 220-210 vote Wednesday. The act states that "any infant born alive" after an abortion attempt "is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States."

As Newsmax chronicled earlier in the day, any violation of the Born-Alive standard would result in fines and/or imprisonment for up to five years, if the bill ends up passing in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

