GOP-Led House Passes 'Born Alive' Abortion Bill

The GOP-led House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require life-saving medical care for babies who survive an abortion, though the measure is not expected to be taken up in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which passed by a vote of 220-210, says any infant born alive after an attempted abortion is a "legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States." Doctors would be required to care for those infants as a "reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive."

Doctors would also be required to admit those infants to a hospital for further care. Violation of the standard would result in fines and imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Democrats overwhelmingly rejected the bill.

"We all know what this is about," Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., said. "It is not about the protection of newborn children. It's about control.

"It's about the nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been itching to enact since the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., said the bill was "extremist, dangerous and unnecessary," while Rep. Mary Scanlon, D-Pa., said she opposed the GOP's "grotesque attempt to politicize abortion care and criminalize doctors," reports Fox News.

Abortion was a top priority for both parties in the midterm elections after the Supreme Court in June struck overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.