Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Floridians See Dems' 'Sanctuary' Hypocrisy With Migrants

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., says that Gov. Ron DeSantis' participation last week in sending approximately 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard — an island beach destination in Massachusetts, which also maintains sanctuary-city status — was largely endorsed by other Floridians.

"First of all, 'hell yeah, Governor DeSantis, you go!" Mast told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Sean Spicer.

From Mast's perspective, the mayor and governors from left-leaning cities and states have been publicly trumpeting their "sanctuary" status for years — especially during the days of the Trump administration — but likely never figured opposing politicians would put their supposed tolerance to a public test.

"[The Democratic Party mayors and governors] just talk the game. They don't actually want [the opportunity] to back it up," says Mast, who celebrated his 'Alive' day on Monday, marking the 12th anniversary of him being rescued from deadly circumstances during military conflict in Afghanistan.

According to reports, on Sept. 19, 2010, Mast had been clearing a path for U.S. Army Rangers in Kandahar, and subsequently stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device along the road.

The explosion resulted in the amputation of Mast's two legs and his left index finger.

Mast talks to veterans every week while serving Florida in the Congressional chamber.

As part of that, Mast relays that today's service members are troubled by President Joe Biden's knack for saying something publicly one day — such as the pandemic being "over" response on 60 Minutes Sunday night, or if America would immediately defend Taiwan, in the event of a China invasion — only to have White House officials clarify, or even correct the president later on in a different forum.

"There's no peace through strength [with Biden in office]. That doesn't exist right now for the United States of America," says Mast, while adding there's no apparent "red line" with Biden for Russia's handling of the war with Ukraine, or when it's threatening America's European allies with energy shortages.

"[Biden] can't show strength ... and when he does, it immediately gets walked back," says Mast.

As such, the Florida congressman, who's up for reelection this November, feels the leaders for Russia and China figure "they can roll right over the United States of America, and the president."

