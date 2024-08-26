Gold Star Father to Newsmax: Harris Doesn't Care for Troops, Is 'Full of Crap'

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' pledge to always care for U.S. troops and their families in "nothing but lies," Gold Star father Mark Schmitz told Newsmax on Monday.

"This woman has no credible experience running anything like this," Schmitz said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America." "She'll say just about anything to get herself elected, that's obvious. I mean, what's she going to do, start caring now?

"She's had 3 1/2 years to reach out to me. My phone is always on. I've never gotten a phone call, never gotten an email. It's despicable. She'll say whatever needs to be said in order to sound good on television. I'm living proof, along with 12 other families, that she's full of crap."

Schmitz's son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, was among the 13 servicemembers killed on Aug. 26, 2021, during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris put out statements on Monday to mark the day, but Schmitz said he doubted they took the time to remember his son and the dozen others who lost their lives during the botched withdrawal of forces.

"I'm sure the statements came from their aides and not themselves personally," Schmitz said. "I mean, Biden apparently is too busy with his beachfront vacations last week and this week.

"It's asking too much of him to admit his faults and that his policy and his decision-making caused all of this and then, obviously, everything that's happened since. As a family, a Gold Star family who's lost a son, we know we can't bring them back. But for us, we have hundreds of thousands of military out there in harm's way right now and we don't want to see another family ever go through this again. And that starts at the top.

"The leadership has got to be there to make the right decisions and not screw things up like Biden and Harris did. And now that she's [Harris] touting that she was in the room with him and supported him in his decisions, she owns this policy as much as he does."

Schmitz said that, unlike Harris, former President Donald Trump has "vowed to get accountability" for the chaotic operation's failures and "will demand resignation letters" from those who were involved and are still working in the federal government.

"Many people don't realize that there have been so many downward promotions," he said. "People that deserve to be fired, to be let go of their positions, have actually been promoted through this entire process under this current administration. It's disgusting. We've actually asked him [Trump] if we could be in the Oval Office as these individuals hand off the resignation letters because they deserve to be kicked out. I mean, it's unforgivable what they've done."

