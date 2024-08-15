Gold Star Father to Newsmax: Harris Won't Be Getting My Vote

Vice President Kamala Harris will not be getting a Gold Star father's vote because of her support for President Joe Biden's "idiotic decision" to abandon Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan nearly three years ago.

"I've always been saying since this all happened: Everything happened because of their decision to close Bagram Air Force Base, which now China is enjoying," Gold Star father Mark Schmitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I mean, this is all on Biden's watch.

"It was the most idiotic decision he could have ever made was shutting down that fortress. That was our stronghold in the area. And obviously, she supports everything he did. And now it's on her. So, I have zero faith in her and she will definitely not be getting my vote."

Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was 1 of the 13 service members killed during the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

The families of the 13 fallen have been pressing Biden for "accountability," and the elder Schmitz said Harris "was pretty much a nobody" before launching her presidential campaign, but now, at the top of the Democrat ticket, the families are paying attention.

"Now that she's trying to take the highest seat in the land and to tout that she was the last person in the room when he was making these decisions — supporting what he was doing makes her a target for us now, too," he said.

Although a new report on the withdrawal failures is expected soon, the Gold Star father said a lot of people who were involved in the operation's decisions "have not yet been thoroughly spoken to."

"This is never going to go away," he said. "If they think that the families are going away, that's never going to happen. We're going to be a thorn in the side of anybody that was involved until we get the answers that we deserve.

"We have kids out there right now deployed and, under this administration, we're terrified. We can't bring our kids back, but what we want to ensure is that no other families have to go through what we've already been through."

When asked what he would like to say to Biden and Harris, he said, "There's so many things that go through my head, but, you know, thank God it wasn't your kid, because I think things would have been handled much, much differently."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com