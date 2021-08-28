US Releases Names of Troops Killed in Kabul

The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.
The 11 Marines are
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Also killed were Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.