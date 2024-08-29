Gold Star Father to Newsmax: Have Not Heard From Biden-Harris on Afghan 13

Greg Page, father of fallen Marine Daegan Page, told Newsmax on Thursday that no one from the Biden-Harris administration has reached out to his family in the three years since the death of his son during the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

During an appearance on "National Report," Page described the lack of outreach from the White House as "frustrating" and said he hopes Vice President Kamala Harris is asked some tough questions about the operation during her first sit-down interview as the Democrat presidential nominee on Thursday night.

"We've had some briefings from the military side, where they've done some updates and they continue to investigate and find things out, [but] from the administration, we've not heard anything," Page said. "Which is, as you've heard from some of the other families, frustrating, for sure. We would love to at least have some acknowledgment of where things went wrong, some decisions that were made that shouldn't have been made, but, no, we have not heard from the administration."

Responding to President Joe Biden's remarks from three years ago, in which he claimed the Afghanistan withdrawal was a "success," Page said it was "absolutely not a success."

"It was absolutely chaos," he said. "It's tough to hear that because it goes a little bit in the face of all of us who had the sacrifice of our children to make that happen. The one thing that he did get right was the military did an outstanding job. They were thrown into chaos.

"They made a great situation out of it in regards to being able to get out as many people as they did and control the things that they were able to control, but they were certainly outmanned and outgunned in that scenario."

When Harris sits down for her interview with CNN on Thursday night, Page said there are a few questions he hopes she is asked.

"I would really like to know her take on the comments we mentioned earlier of does she view that as a success?" he said. "You know, she claims to be the last person in the room when those decisions were being made. Did she take any responsibility for what happened there? And again, we haven't heard from her. We haven't heard from her team.

"It would be interesting to know what is going to change moving forward in the way that they handle things. Does she see where the failures happened? Does she acknowledge those failures? And what have we learned from them?"

