Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump With Gold Star Families, Harris MIA

While former President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the 13 American service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Democrat presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris was nowhere to be found, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the 2024 Trump campaign, told Newsmax.

"[President] Joe Biden is at the beach in Delaware today, and Kamala Harris has nothing on her schedule," Leavitt said "National Report." "And while I'm sure she's probably behind closed doors focusing on her campaign, she should remember that she is still vice president of the United States, and she is the reason, she and Joe Biden are the reason, that these 13 brave soldiers are no longer with us.

"And our question to the American people is how many more soldiers have to die? How many more young men and women in this country have to be robbed of their lives and their futures because of Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' terrible policies?"

Leavitt said Trump's actions at Arlington National Cemetery Monday to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, demonstrated "what a true commander in chief looks like."

"As President Trump has long said, he planned to remove our soldiers from Afghanistan after the more than 20-year-long war, but the way in which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did it is terrible," she said. "As we saw, our soldiers were left dead, our equipment left in the Taliban's arms. They were parading around with our military equipment within days of our U.S. forces leaving.

"Kamala Harris said many times that she was proud of the way Joe Biden and their administration handled the withdrawal. She said proudly she was the last person in the room with Joe Biden when he made this disastrous plan. For that alone, Kamala Harris is unelectable, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal was really the first of the many tragedies on foreign policy on the world stage that has occurred under the Harris-Biden administration."

Leavitt added that the former president "knows these families personally" as he "invited them to dinner after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal."

"He was a former president at the time, had not started his campaign for a second term, but he offered to speak with these families out of a sheer love for our country and out of a sheer sadness for what happened to them," Leavitt said. "He, again, knows these families personally, knows them by name, and has spent significant time with them, unlike Kamala Harris, whom I don't know if she's ever even spoken to these families.

"It's because of her dereliction of duty as vice president and Joe Biden's incompetence that they no longer have their children."

