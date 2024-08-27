Harris, Walz to Be Interviewed by CNN on Thursday

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will sit for a joint interview with CNN on Thursday, the network announced Tuesday.

The interview, conducted by chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash, will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Harris' lack of a formal news conference or interview has generated criticism from her Republican rivals.

“I think it’s really disgraceful, both for Kamala Harris but also for a lot of the American media that participates in this stuff, to have a person who has been the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party for 17 days and refuses to take a single question from the American media,” GOP Vice President nominee J.D. Vance said in Wisconsin earlier this month.

Now that mark is up to 37 days.