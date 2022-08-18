Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Education Establishment Encourages Student Debt

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax that he experienced backlash from major education institutions when proposing his plan to rein in student loans.

During a Thursday appearance on "Prime News," Grothman explained that some universities and tech schools supported his bill to get student debt under control, but others opposed it due to excessive loans being a "selling point" for their college.

"It doesn't say much for the education establishment that they would encourage kids to take on more student debt, but that's what I found when I shopped this idea to educational institutions around my district," Grothman stated.

The Wisconsin congressman also emphasized the cultural problems brought about by crippling debt on college-aged students, specifically pointing out lower marriage rates and home buying.

"I think in an ideal country — maybe by the time you're 24, 25 — you should be married, have kids [and be] buying a house," Grothman said. "But you can't do that if you're laying on 40- or 50- or 60,000 dollars of student loan debt."

"People have to pay more attention when they go to college: How much money am I making?" he continued. "When you begin to go through the limits and get a graduate degree ... you have to sit down with a financial expert and say, 'Can you expect to pay this off?'"

Grothman's comments follow his introduction of the Fairness for Responsible Borrowers Act earlier this month, which seeks to eliminate the Biden administration's authority to cancel all student debt.

"Broad student loan forgiveness is particularly insulting to Americans who paid their loans or never attended college, and they deserve an explanation," the congressman said.

