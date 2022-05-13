Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Disinformation Board Formed to Stifle Free Speech

The Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board was formed because the Biden administration is "anti-free speech," Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday.

"You've got to look at people like [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg who obviously has a problem with free speech and likes to suppress things," Grothman said on "Wake Up America." "These are the people behind the Biden administration and the Biden administration wants to carry this distrust for free speech right into the government itself."

His comments came as some Republicans called for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the board and the situation at the nation's border increase.

"They hate people having another opinion on COVID, for example, or they hate people who disagree with what's going on on the border," Grothman said.

He also compared the administration to those of "very left-wing" governments throughout history who have the goal of preventing people from "knowing what's going on."

"This is something you'd expect in Russia, China, or North Korea," he said. "They don't want people to disagree with their lies about where inflation is coming from."

The administration also wants the situation concerning Hunter Biden and "maybe his dad" to remain covered up, Grothman said.

The congressman also spoke out against the administration's plans to end the use of Title 42, the health regulation to stop people from crossing the border over the COVID-19 pandemic that was put in place under former President Donald Trump.

The rule is being pulled as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, says the United States remains in the pandemic phase of the virus, and as the administration is warning of shortages of vaccines and anti-virals that could lead to a large surge of the disease again this fall.

"It shows that the motivation behind our border policy is to get as many people in here as possible, and they don't really care about the COVID thing," Grothman said. "They want to say that the COVID thing is still a major problem because it gives the government an opportunity to boss people around."

