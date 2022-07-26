Betsy DeVos to Newsmax: Forgiving Student Debt Solves No One's Problems

Former Education Secretary Betsy Devos decried the notion of student loan forgiveness Tuesday on Newsmax.

"Forgiving student debt is not going to solve the problem for anyone," DeVos concluded in her "Prime News" appearance.

According to a Forbes report filed in June, the total student loan debt, for both federal and private loans, totaled $1.75 trillion.

"We don't believe it's legal" to cancel student debt, DeVos said, before swiftly shifting toward cancellation not being "fair" for "two out of three Americans" who did not attend college.

She then added that such cancellation of student debt would be tantamount to a "payout" or "attempted vote-getter for the Democrats."

"It doesn't address the problem at all," DeVos continued. "Tomorrow you're going to have more students taking out new loans. This is an issue that Congress and the executive branch have to get serious about ... when they federalized student lending in 2010, the cost of education skyrocketed ... forgiving student debt is not going to solve the problem for anyone."

