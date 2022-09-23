Herschel Walker to Newsmax: States Should Handle Post-Roe Abortion Laws

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker sees the merits in the recent nationwide abortion proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., since it addresses a number of core pro-life concerns.

At the same time, the Republican Walker said he believes a major issue like abortion rights — after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (by a 5-4 decision) — should be left to the individual states.

"It should be in the states. [The issue] should be in the hands of the people," Walker told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" show with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Walker's abortion-rights answer runs consistent with the many tenets of his conservative platform, in terms of calling for lesser government, lower taxes, supporting local and state police initiatives, keeping the streets safe, empowering parents to have a greater say in their children's education, and giving biological girls and women freedom to participate in sports — without worrying about transgender competitive interference.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," Walker recently said on Newsmax.

Georgia voters are seemingly responding to the core messaging. Various polls have Walker edging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., but leading nonetheless.

In various markets of Georgia, Warnock-friendly ads are painting Walker as a jock candidate who will side with Republican leadership on every issue.

But Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy-winner in college football (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia — counters with how Sen. Warnock has reportedly voted in line with President Joe Biden 96% of the time, since taking office in January, 2021.

"People continue to talk about football, and the things I've done on the athletic field. But I haven't been on the [college] athletic field in over 40 years," says Walker, who spent his post-playing days running businesses, "signing checks," and "creating jobs."

"I know what's going on; and the people of Georgia know that I'll fight for them," says Walker. "That's why I'm rising in the polls ... [The Warnock campaign] has nothing to run on."

Walker has taken a number of public hits from Democrat politicians and left-leaning media over the last few months. MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal recently condemned Walker in a podcast rant, reasoning how Walker doesn't really represent the black community.

When pressed on this issue, Walker said, "He has a right, as an American, to have his voice heard," as long as it doesn't harm others.

Walker then added, "I pray for [Mystal], and I pray for the station that aired it ... right now, this is a volatile time. [Democrat supporters] want to divide people by color, but I want to unify — I want to bring people together."

Walker said he has already extended an invitation to meet with Mystal.

"I'll put my resume up against him any day of the week," says Walker, who could play a major role in the Republicans breaking the 50-all tie in the Senate chamber.

