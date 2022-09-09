Georgia Poll: Herschel Walker Now Leads Sen. Warnock by 3

The Georgia Senate race has moved a whopping six points since July, with NFL great Herschel Walker now taking a three-point lead over incumbent Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga., in the latest InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll.

Warnock lost four points in support, while Walker has picked up two points since the past poll, a swing of six points.

Walker now leads 47% to 44% in one of the key battlegrounds as Republicans seek to flip back a Georgia Senate seat as the midterm battle for the upper-chamber majority heats up in the race's final two months.

Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver remains impactful, drawing 4% support, while 5% remain undecided, according to the poll.

"Warnock is winning among younger voters and seniors but trails badly among those 40-64," InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery wrote in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta. "Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%.

"Walker is receiving 12% support from African American respondents."

Georgia has a run-off setup, which is how Warnock flipped the Senate seat in the first place against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in 2020. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will hold a two-candidate run-off.

"This race could very well be headed to a general election runoff given the fact that there seems to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs," Towery added.

Walker, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, once played for Trump's New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League, before becoming an NFL great.

Walker is popular in the state of Georgia, having starred at the University of Georgia, winning NCAA football's Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a junior.

Fox 35 Atlanta polled 550 likely Georgia voters Sept. 5-6, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.