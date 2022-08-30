Herschel Walker to Newsmax: 'Big Contrast' Drives Georgia Senate Race

The Senate race in Georgia may be getting heated in some spots, but Republican challenger Herschel Walker prefers to stay cool in the final months before Election Day.

The Senate race "is getting very ugly. They've spent $50 million against me already," Walker told Newsmax on Tuesday while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

When Walker speaks of his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., it comes with the quiet confidence that there's a "big contrast" between the combatants.

For starters, Walker — the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner in college football (University of Georgia), a former NFL star, a one-time Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia — believes that biological men have no place in girls' or women's sports.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," Walker said.

Walker also believes in praising the U.S. military at every turn, supporting local and state police, preserving peace in the streets, working to bring down inflation, and keeping Georgia's economy rolling at full capacity.

"The people know what Herschel Walker stands for," said Walker, an America First candidate who says he's only interested in protecting Georgians' interests — not becoming a polished politician.

"We have our problems [as a nation], but we can solve those problems together," Walker said. "Sticks and stones are not going to bother me right now."

Therein lies a perceived strength of Walker, the candidate: Whenever viewing Warnock-affiliated commercials bemoaning his previous bout with Dissociative Identity Disorder, Walker welcomes the references to his previous mental health issues.

"I'm very transparent. ... I will be a champion for mental health," Walker said.

Walker sees transparency as another contrast between him and Warnock. Walker called Warnock a "hypocrite" for reportedly profiting off his brief Senate run — while Warnock knocked former Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler for doing the same thing two years ago.

Warnock is a "wolf in sheep's clothing, in terms of things he says and then the things he does," said Walker, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. "I represent the people of Georgia. [Warnock] seems to represent the Washington elites and [President] Joe Biden."

Walker then pointed to how Warnock has apparently voted on behalf of Biden and other Democrats 96% of the time; and yet, for local Georgia ads, Warnock tries to distance himself from the high inflation and surging prices on Biden's watch.

"People are starting to see that, and they recognize I'm the best candidate for that [Senate] seat," Walker said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!