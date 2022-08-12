Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: 'More Militaristic' IRS Imperils Conservatives

It's been only three years since Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but Americans have seen the stark difference, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga. reasoned, especially now that the Democrat-controlled House are eyeing passage of the Senate's "Inflation Reduction Act," which will cost approximately $740 billion and potentially add 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents over a 10-year period.

"It's a grueling process. It's daunting to [compete] with the IRS," Clyde said on Newsmax on Friday while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers. "Normal people can't survive the IRS."

Clyde said that when he hears Senate Democrats or President Joe Biden extol the supposed virtues of the Inflation Reduction Act, he's worried it will bring higher taxes for those earning less than $400,000 per year. He's also concerned the IRS will become an intimidation tool for the Biden administration, serving those loyal to the Democratic Party — but condemning others at every turn.

The American people already saw "political motivation" being carried out with the FBI's Monday raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, said Clyde, who's up for reelection in November.

"The Democrats are not increasing the IRS because they think they're going to be audited ... They're increasing the size of the IRS so they can use it as a political weapon against conservatives," Clyde said.

"[The beefed-up IRS] will become more weaponized ... more militaristic," said Clyde, alluding to an alleged IRS job posting in which some applicants might be expected to carry firearms, potentially for citizen raids.

The Democrats might be carrying the House and Senate right now, but their days are numbered in both chambers, said Clyde, who represents Georgia's 9th District, covering a large swath of state land north of Atlanta.

This bill will not "take down inflation. It will increase inflation," said Clyde. "With the White House saying inflation is at zero percent — when it's really 8.5% [for July]. ... This [should be called] 'The Inflation Expansion Act.'"

Higher inflation is "what happens when you inject billions of dollars into the system," and thus devalue the dollar," he said. "It's going to bring a rise with inflation — that's basic economics. Economics 101. It's like high school math."

But then again, quipped Clyde, the Democrats "don't understand high school biology, either," a reference to the "What is a woman?" debate from a few months ago.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!