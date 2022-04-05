Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: President Biden Should Be Included in Probe of Son's Laptop

President Joe Biden should also come under investigation when it comes to the contents of his son Hunter's laptop and his business dealings in countries such as Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, and Russia, Rep. Andrew Clyde said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I think we need to take a very deep, in-depth look at that laptop," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda," adding that there are many questions about what the other countries know about Hunter Biden and what information they could have on the president that could compromise his decisions.

"I think Hunter Biden is a national security threat here, so we definitely need to investigate this laptop," he said. "We have authenticated it now. I mean, well, I mean, we knew a year-and-a-half ago that this was a legitimate source of information. The Democrats and the big tech and in the elites and the left-wing media tried to hide this in October, uh, from the American people before the 2020 election."

But the laptop, Clyde believes, will confirm that the president is "very much involved" in his son's activities.

"When you peddle influence and your family gets paid for it, then that's corruption that needs to be investigated by the Oversight Committee in the House," he continued.

Meanwhile, Clyde said he thinks the mainstream media is now covering the Hunter Biden matter because "there might be a criminal probe here that is about to be unveiled."

"The media doesn't ever do anything without a specific purpose, and so this is far enough ahead of the 2022 elections that the big bump in news media, you know, may not be, um as damaging to them, as it would be if it happened in October or September," said Clyde. "You know people's memories start to forget."

It will take a "long time" to investigate the whole matter, Clyde added, but he's happy the issue is now part of the congressional record.

"That was one of the goals of the Oversight subcommittee, and it got entered into the congressional record in the Judiciary Committee, so I'm very thankful to the members on Judiciary for doing that," said Clyde. "I look forward to a very, very deep and thorough investigation come January, when we take over the gavel and we have the ability to subpoena."

