Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: Hunter Biden 'Should Be Prosecuted'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, "should be prosecuted for violation of federal firearms law," for allegedly providing false information on a form.

"When the Department of Justice looks at elections and looks at that impact when they're actually contemplating charges on a person who broke the law," Clyde said on "National Report," "I mean, you know, the Department of Justice is supposed to not consider that sort of stuff and just simply enforce the law, and I don't see them doing that. I mean, Hunter Biden should be prosecuted for violation of federal firearms law."

He later added, "Now on the tax issues and all that, I think there needs to be a lot of investigation into that. And I think it's pretty evident that it merits prosecution, and I think it should go forward."

When asked if a lack of knowledge about his son's business dealings could "protect [Joe Biden] from a committee," Clyde said, "that responsibility, whether he gets indicted or not … I think is up to the Department of Justice."

He continued: "But we need to do our job and that is federal oversight of what is going on. And when you have the president, you have the potential of influence peddling, or you have the potential of the president of the United States having some sort of … information being held over his head. That's a real issue that we, as the American people, need to know about.

"If some foreign nation has information that would that would sway a decision of the president of the United States because of something illegal that has happened in the past with regard to the president or when he was vice president; that's a very, very important issue that needs to be investigated, and the American people need to know: Is our president compromised?"

