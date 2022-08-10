Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Trump 'Reinvigorated' by FBI Raid

Former President Donald Trump is "reinvigorated" despite having his home raided by the FBI, Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Coming off his visit with the former president last night in Bedminister, New Jersey, Cloud said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "The left continues to think that they're going to discourage President Donald Trump with these kind of moves, and they only reinvigorate him. They only affirm the very reason he was running in the first place, and that is Washington, D.C. needs reform."

During his interview, Cloud pointed out that while the former president was "definitely upset," he was "not discouraged in the least bit. He's someone who's built for adversity.

"Here's the one thing about President Trump," Cloud continued, "he's the one person that this corrupt bureaucracy — this industry of government that's been taking from the American people," among its transferring of political capital "to people who are connected," its transferring of the "hard-working wealth and resources of the American people" and the trust "put in this government to work on their behalf — he's the one person that the bureaucracy is afraid of.

"He's someone we need in this hour to continue to push this, and it's exciting to see him engaged," the congressman added.

On Wednesday, as NBC News reported, when the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, the Department of Justice "bet the house on their handling of an investigation that will have sweeping implications for the future of both federal law enforcement and American democracy."

NBC News reported that one unnamed Trump-appointed former U.S. attorney said, "You don't want to impugn someone if the media isn't going to get it right, or exactly right. But what I would also say is when you're dealing with the former president of the United States and a search warrant being executed on his home, it definitely is a situation where the policies don't apply.

"If DOJ is unwilling to release more information about the predication behind the search warrant, then it would just be helpful to know that both the director of the FBI and the attorney general of the United States approved the action, the execution of the search warrant."