Georgia AG to Newsmax: Allow Free Speech, Despite DirecTV

The censorship of conservative viewpoints, such as with AT&T's DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax, is a serious issue for people in Georgia, state Attorney General Christopher Carr said during an interview Wednesday on Newsmax.

"I hear a lot from our constituents about censorship of conservative viewpoints, whether it's on television, whether it's on college campuses; and I can assure you I'm a big supporter of free speech," said Carr, who was on Newsmax's "National Report" to speak out about the violent protests at the site of Atlanta's proposed public safety training facility.

When asked if the deplatforming could hinder Georgia residents from knowing more about the protests, Carr responded that he is a "big supporter of allowing all speech, and that includes conservative speech to be heard ... you can count me as a supporter" of enabling people to "hear conservative messages."

DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

As justification for its deplatforming of Newsmax, DirecTV has claimed the network was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, Ruddy pointed out that "[on] most cable systems there are, by any number, at least a dozen, two dozen, news and information channels. Even the Comedy Channel is liberal news for millennials. Kids believe that is news when they tune in."

