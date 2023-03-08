×
Tags: kevin kiley | newsmax tv | directv | california | flooding

Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: 'Disturbed' by DirecTV Removal

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 12:22 PM EST

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., said Wednesday he's "incredibly disturbed" by Newsmax's removal from DirecTV.

"I am incredibly disturbed about what's going on with people losing access to Newsmax," Kiley said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I have many, many constituents who rely on your programming, who love your programming, who talk to me every time I go on and say they saw me on the air.

"So I'm hoping that that gets sorted out and that more broadly, we have a cultural shift in this country back toward the founding ideals of freedom of speech that have been so central to us becoming the greatest country in the world."

Kiley also commented on recent flooding in California, saying that "we've just been absolutely pummeled" by record-setting storms and "roads have been totally cut off" from people's homes, leaving some "completely isolated … they've lost telecommunications and they're running low on supplies.

"We've had an all-hands-on-deck response here to try to clear the roads out and trying to clear out fallen trees to restore power and to resupply folks who are running out of food, or medicine, or baby formula."

