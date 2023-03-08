Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: DirecTV 'Hearings in the Works'

It's now been six weeks since AT&T's DirecTV pulled Newsmax from its channel lineup, and Rep. Michael Waltz said Wednesday that although he's not on a committee that would have jurisdiction to hold a congressional hearing, he does know that members of Congress are angry about the deplatforming and will hold proceedings soon.

"I know that there are plenty of my colleagues that are fired up about this," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is censorship. This is squashing views and my understanding is there are hearings in the works."

DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

"We need to air what's happening here to squash the conservative voice and to have all kinds of voices as we should in this great country," Waltz said.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

As justification for its deplatforming of Newsmax, DirecTV has claimed the network was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax.

During his speech at CPAC last week, Ruddy pointed out that "[on] most cable systems there are, by any number, at least a dozen, two dozen, news, and information channels. Even the Comedy Channel is liberal news for millennials. Kids believe that is news when they tune in."

Ruddy added that now, DirecTV is "down to just Fox News Channel. And Fox, in my mind, has been good; but why should the left have so many news choices, but conservatives only have one?"

