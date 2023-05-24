Whistleblower's Attorney to Newsmax: O'Boyle's Testimony Truthful

Attorney Jesse Binnall, the attorney representing FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, Wednesday on Newsmax pushed back on a report that his client is facing questions over whether he lied under oath during his House subcommittee testimony last week about whether Kash Patel, an ally of former President Donald Trump's, is paying his legal fees.

"That's absolutely disgusting," Binnall, who has also represented Trump in several cases, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Nobody is paying Garret's legal fees because we are very proud to represent him pro bono and suggestions to the contrary are absolutely wrong."

The Guardian, which Binnall slammed as a "mouthpiece of the left," reported this week that Democrats are asking whether O'Boyle was truthful while testifying before the House's subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the government when he was asked if Patel is helping to finance his legal counsel.

O'Boyle responded "not that I'm aware of," but the Guardian reported that when the former FBI agent was interviewed by the committee in February, he'd said his legal fees were being paid by the nonprofit organization, Fight with Kash, also known as the Kash Foundation, which Patel operates.

Binnall told Newsmax on Wednesday that there is "nobody I've met in my life that's more truthful and more honest than Garret O'Boyle," but now, "the left has no choice but to try to attack his character, and it's going to fail."

Meanwhile, O'Boyle told Newsmax on Wednesday that the response to his testimony has been "overwhelming" and that he's been contacted by current and retired FBI employees "all of them saying that we saw the things that you're talking about."

"So, it's not just me seeing these things," said O'Boyle. "It's not just the other whistleblowers that testified. A lot of people inside the agency see it, and hopefully, many more will start stepping up and speaking out now."

O'Boyle, whose testimony detailed the retribution he faced after speaking out against the FBI's practices, also told Newsmax on Wednesday that the week before he appeared before the subcommittee, he got an email from the FBI seeking to schedule an interview the day after he spoke.

"I don't find that coincidental," said O'Boyle. "We decided to reschedule that because we thought they were trying to trip me up somehow … other than that, I haven't really heard from them much at all in the last eight months."

O'Boyle also reiterated that he thinks that, for the most part, higher-ups at the FBI "need to go," as they don't care about constitutional rights or the agency's true mission.

"They care about promoting," he said. "They care about the prestige that comes with it."

