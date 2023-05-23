FBI Whistleblower to Newsmax: Agency's Upper Echelon Must Go

FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, whose testimony last week before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government detailed the retribution he faced after speaking out against the agency's practices, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he thinks the "lion's share of the upper echelons of management in the FBI" need to go.

O'Boyle also said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that he's been hearing from FBI personnel on all levels who agree with him and that they "see the same things."

"Since my testimony, I've heard from several other agents and FBI employees from all over the nation, different field offices and they all are telling me, 'We are with you.' ... That's even up to the GS14 and GS15 level, which is your first-line supervisor and mid-level management," O'Boyle said.

But he added that it's the "senior-executive staff level and up through the assistant director, up to the director himself, need to clean house. I think it's the only way that the FBI hopefully someday can become a respected institution again. But it certainly isn't that right now."

O'Boyle's attorney, Jesse Binnall, who appeared with his client on Newsmax, said it angers him that the media has "absolutely no interest" in getting to the heart "of the misconduct that's been going on in the highest levels of our government, both at the FBI and the Department of Justice."

Binnall added that the media are more concerned about stopping former President Donald Trump than going after the FBI and DOJ, which will "stop at nothing to cover up people like Hillary Clinton, who have very seriously abused our system, and they're never going to talk about people like Garret, who have courageously stood up for accountability."

O'Boyle also said that he thinks the nation is at a "sad point" as it has a "two-tiered system" of justice.

"It's very clear to anyone who's paying attention," he said. "The government will come for anybody they want, but if you're in those upper echelons like Hillary Clinton, you can walk free and no one's going to bat an eye."

