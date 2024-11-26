Fleitz, Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden's Cease-Fire Deal Mostly 'Fantasy'

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that most of what President Joe Biden talked about in regards to the newly-negotiated cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah is "fantasy."

"Joe Biden wanted to take a victory lap at the end of his failed presidency and he did twist [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's arm to get this cease-fire agreement — which is a 60-day agreement, and he only got it by threatening to go to the U.N. Security Council against Israel — but most of what he said … frankly, is fantasy," Fleitz told "American Agenda."

"There's not going to be a Palestinian state before Biden leaves office, there's not going to be a deal with the Saudis, and, unfortunately, there's not going to be a deal with Hamas," he said. "Relations with Hamas are actually getting worse; they're less willing to negotiate. This is what presidents do on their way out. Biden knows that he was humiliated in the 2024 election so I think this is an opportunity to stand in front of flags and brag about what a great president he is, but I don't think the American people are going to buy it."

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said he was "skeptical" about Biden's claim that the deal was "a permanent cease-fire," and pointed to the administration's claim that "the Lebanese military, the French, [and] the United States" would all work together to "try to bring some sort of cease-fire permanence."

"I don't know if I buy that because there's a country named Iran who has a big vote in this, and I don't think they're going to go along with this," Shaffer said. "As much as I am hopeful, the issue becomes what happens at the end of that 60 days?

"The other thing to remember: the Israelis have been winning. They've been very decisive in their taking back and holding territory. This is going to be a point of contention.

"Obviously, we think it's a good idea, the United States. I think it's great because they're going to be able to establish safe zones to help make sure that those Israeli settlers can go back to the territory they were pushed off of.

"At this point, I'm hopeful by the fact the Israelis are 100% into it, but the issue becomes what happens after the 60 days?" he continued. "I think President [-elect Donald] Trump will be in office by then, I think there will be a whole different stage we'll be working from and I'm very hopeful that this will become something that is permanent under President Trump."

