Tags: israel | lebanon | hezbollah | ceasefire

US to Work With Lebanese Army to Deter Cease-Fire Violations

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 05:26 PM EST

The United States will work with the Lebanese army to deter potential violations of a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah terrorists, but there will not be U.S. combat troops in the area, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Tuesday.

The official called the cease-fire deal "a game-changer" that would show Hamas terrorists in Gaza that the conflict there and in Lebanon were delinked.

The cease-fire will take effect on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, President Joe Biden announced earlier Tuesday. 

