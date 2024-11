Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed a U.S.-brokered deal to end hostilities between Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and Israel, according to a statement from his office.

The statement, which said he welcomed the agreement in a phone call with President Joe Biden, came moments after Biden concluded a speech announcing the cessation of hostilities would come into effect at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday.