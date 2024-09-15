Frank Siller to Newsmax: Leaders Must Back First Responders

The United States needs leadership from the top down who will stand for police departments and other first responders, Frank Siller, the chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, told Newsmax.

"America in times of trouble and need and tragedy always comes together without a doubt," Siller said on Newsmax's "America Right Now" Saturday. "We've seen it. We lived it … I believe in this country. But we got to make sure from the top down that we have people in there who love our first responders and most certainly our police officers."

Siller, honored as Newsmax's "Patriot of the Week" founded Tunnels to Towers after his brother, Stephen, a New York City firefighter, died while saving lives in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

"He ran through the Brooklyn battery tunnel with his fire gear on his back because it was closed for security reasons," said Siller. "he knew he had to get there to help save lives. He wanted to fight the battle with other firefighters and police officers who were there that day. And, you know, while saving others, he gave up his life."

Tunnel to Towers was put in place to pay the mortgages for every first responder who dies in the line of duty and leaves young children behind.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice for us," Siller said. "We're going to make sure that we take care of the families that are left behind. We do over 200 of those mortgages a year."

The foundation also takes care of Gold Star family members and has made a promise to eradicate homelessness among the nation's veterans.

"We're on target for getting 6,500 homeless veterans off the street and getting all the wraparound services they need to assimilate back into society," said Siller. "That's the work we do, not just in my brother's name, but in honor of all those who perished on 9/11 and those who have died ever since."

Siller, meanwhile, said that he believes that Americans should appreciate police officers as they have firefighters.

"Without safety and security in our own communities, what do we have?" he said. "We don't have a country. And who gives that to us most certainly is our local police officers. Of course, our men and women in uniform serve and protect us so we don't get hit with another 9/11.

Siller said he went with former President Donald Trump after last week's 9/11 observance at ground zero to visit a firehouse.

"The respect that he gave to those first responders was incredible, and I know that he is that way with all our police officers," said Siller. "But we need that from every one of our elected officials to sing their praises, not degrade them."

