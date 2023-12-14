Frank Siller to Newsmax: Season of Hope Helps Fallen Heroes' Families

Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, told Newsmax on Thursday he is making sure the holidays are a Season of Hope to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country and their families.

Siller told "American Agenda" that from Thanksgiving to Christmas, the foundation's fifth annual Season of Hope will offer mortgage-free homes to families in its Fallen First Responder Home Program, Smart Home Program, and Gold Star Family Home Program.

"From Thanksgiving to Christmas, we're giving away at least one mortgage-free home every single day, so it'll be 41 during this Season of Hope," Siller said.

The Season of Hope began on Nov. 22, when the foundation said it would pay off the mortgage of the Clarksville, Tennessee, home of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer, 38.

He was among five soldiers who died Nov. 10 when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed while conducting aerial refueling over the Mediterranean Sea. He is survived by his wife, Allie, and three boys.

"Every day we're going to make sure that these families that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country or our community are taken care of, and we're going to give some hope back in their lives, and that's exactly what the Tunnel to Towers Foundation does every year during this Season of Hope," Siller said.

Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the foundation has provided mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Siller, whose younger brother, Stephen, a New York City firefighter, died on 9/11, said the organization seeks pledges of $11 a month and those wishing to contribute can find out more at the foundation's website, t2t.org.

"What we do as a foundation is take care of these families," Siller said. "But we want to make sure that that they're not left alone, and we want to make sure that they can stay in the houses. If they have a home, we're going to make sure they stay in the home ..."

"If they don't have a home, we're going to build them a home or buy them a home to make sure that they have a roof over their heads, to make sure they don't have the largest expense that any family has. It's a promise that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has made."

