Frank Siller to Newsmax: 6,500 Homeless Vets on Track for Housing

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 11:35 AM EDT

Tunnel to Towers Foundation's focus on helping homeless veterans has put the group on track to help thousands obtain housing and other basic needs, founder Frank Siller told Newsmax on the anniversary of Sept. 11.

"We pay off mortgages of every first responder in America who dies in the line of duty that leaves a young family behind: Every one, every single year," Siller told "National Report" on the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

"So it's a tremendous undertaking. We also take care of Gold Star families whose loved ones die in the line of duty [leaving] young children behind, every single one."

Siller recalled his pledge last November "to eradicate homelessness amongst our veterans," noting his group is now on track to assist "6,500 homeless veterans" who are now "in their own home, plus get the wraparound services they need to assimilate back into society."

It has been an "enormous" effort, he added, when it comes to veterans.

"It's despicable that there's anyone, even one of them on the street," he said.

"There's tens of thousands of them that live on the street every single day, but we got 6,500 off [the street] this year, and we're going to do even more next year."

