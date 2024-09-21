WATCH TV LIVE

Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump Knows 'What It Takes to Win'

By    |   Saturday, 21 September 2024 10:15 AM EDT

With the 2024 presidential election now just 44 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be spending the majority of their time campaigning in the seven key battleground states. Trump campaign senior official Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump and his staff know "what it takes to win."

"The president's going to be in North Carolina and Pennsylvania this week. We're also in Georgia and Wisconsin this week. And then it's now public that the president's going to be attending a football game next Saturday, one week from today, at the Georgia Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. So I think we've got 12 or 14 stops on the books all in the battleground states, because this is what it takes to win," Lewandowski said during an appearance on “Wake Up America Weekend.”

Lewandowski, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, said that the former president will be hitting North Carolina in the coming days and contrasted Trump’s style of consistent off-the-cuff public conversations to Harris’ "soft-ball interviews."

"She doesn't sit down for any of the tough ones. She's not going and talking to the people, and that's why Donald Trump is going to win," he said.

