Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Harris Has No Policies of Her Own

Trump campaign senior official Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Wednesday Vice President Kamala Harris is forced to rely on fear, lies and innuendo because she has no plans of her own.

Lewandowski told "Newsline" Democrat presidential candidate Harris is just grabbing former President Donald Trump's policies and treating them as her own.

"Kamala Harris is now in favor of a border wall that she called for four and a half years a vanity project," Lewandowski said. "She's now in favor of fracking in the state of Pennsylvania that she told us on day one she would never support. She's now in favor of no tax on tips when she was against it. She has no policies of her own.

Lewandowski said Harris has been reduced to fearmongering against Trump's personality.

"She knows that his policies are the right ones for America," Lewandowski said. "This country… wants hope. They want opportunity, and they know that the agent of change is Donald Trump."

He also blamed Harris for what he said is the poor economy Americans are dealing with.

"She's had three and a half years to try and fix this economic calamity that every American is faced with, where they have to decide are they putting fuel in their car or food on their tables," Lewandowski said. "We've seen Big Pharma make more money than ever under this administration, and we've seen more and more people burdened by the overpricing that we continue to see at every aspect of our lives, whether it's energy costs, whether it's food costs.

"That is a direct result of the Biden-Harris economy."

