Trump Warns Illegal Voters They'll Face Jail Time

Friday, 20 September 2024 02:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Friday to warn people who are voting illegally in this year's election that there will be consequences.

"IF YOU VOTE ILLEGALLY, YOU'RE GOING TO JAIL," Trump wrote in the succinct social media post.

It's a subject the former president has been seemingly fixated on in recent days, writing on Truth Social earlier this week that vote cheats "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law" after he returns to the White House.

"CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump posted Tuesday.

"It was a Disgrace to our Nation!" he continued. "Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."

The former president added: "We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON'T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

During a speech at the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan this month, Trump also said he would bar illegal immigrants from being able to secure mortgages, saying the U.S. "cannot ignore the impact that the flood of 21 million illegal aliens has had on driving up housing costs."

"That's why my plan will ban mortgages for illegal aliens," Trump said. "In California, they're passing a law where they're going to give illegal aliens money to buy a house."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax in June that making illegal immigrants voters is "true, not a conspiracy theory."

"There's a separate form that they get because of the motor voter registration laws passed in the early '90s, it's very easy to sign up to vote: All you have to do is fill out a one-and-a-half-page form and check a box that says, 'I'm a U.S. citizen,'" Johnson said. "Here's the great outrage under current federal law: States are prohibited from requiring proof of citizenship.

"This is a serious threat to us."

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Friday to warn people who are voting illegally in this year's election that there will be consequences.
Friday, 20 September 2024 02:01 PM
