Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Jailing Trump Would be 'Abject Disaster'

Jailing former President Donald Trump for his conviction on falsifying business records would be an "abject disaster," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Donalds said the American people "know this is all political."

"I am concerned, and I would also tell you that would be an abject disaster," he said of a prison term for Trump's felony conviction.

"It would be very, very stupid," Donalds said. "First of all, Donald Trump is a former president. He knows the nation's secrets. How do you put somebody like that in Rikers Island? What's going to happen with Secret Service? Are they just going to leave him?"

"I know [Rep.] Bennie Thompson out of Mississippi doesn't want him to get Secret Service protection anymore. That's insane," he continued. "You have to protect Donald Trump."

"This whole thing is dumb," Donalds said, adding: "Only the state of New York would do something so stupid when you have people who are beating up cops, throwing citizens in front of trains, and yet, they get to leave with a slap on the wrist. But Donald Trump is the flight risk? Give me a break."

Donalds also said the American voters "know that this is all political, even if you have people in our country who have a rabid hatred for Donald Trump … that is not our system of justice in America. That's never the way it was supposed to be intended."

The lawmaker slammed President Joe Biden as "the master of disaster," complaining he is "always wrong, no matter what he does."

"I think the key thing here is going to be about who's going to do a better job for the United States of America and for the people of our country," he said of the November election, adding: "The United States of America cannot afford Joe Biden any longer."

According to Donalds, "the American people. I believe, are going to be sober in this decision and looking at what matters to them going forward once we fire Joe Biden this November."

