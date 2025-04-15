Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Leftist Media Never Right

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said Tuesday that mainstream media outlets are "never right" and aren't interested in being right, telling Newsmax that all they want to do is challenge the 75 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump last November.

Williams joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to react to Trump's takedown of CNN on Monday.

Addressing reporters with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office, Trump boasted about the severe drop in illegal immigration since taking over as president but said the "fake news" doesn't report on critical matters that have improved under his watch.

"You know, like CNN — CNN over here doesn't want to put them out because they don't like putting out good numbers … because I think they hate our country, actually," Trump said.

Williams said Trump has had left-wing media's number since "Day 1."

"I mean, he called them the fake press. He went after them. What you just played on CNN is what they are all about. I mean, they're never right, don't want to be right. They want to challenge 75 million people who elected this president. So, I mean, they are what they are. And like you say, your ratings are so far above them that they'll never see daylight again," Williams said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com