Eric Trump: They're Making Trump a 'Martyr'

Sunday, 02 June 2024 05:09 PM EDT

The more the media and the politicians try to hinder former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, the more popular he becomes, the vice president of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"They're turning Donald Trump into a martyr," the Trump sibling sounded off to Maria Bartiromo. "No one believes in the world that they're sentencing the 45th president of the United States of America and a person who will likely be the 47th president of the United States to 34 felony counts for $130,000 payment that was invoiced as a legal expense that was written as a legal expense eight years ago."

Speaking to the upsurge in campaign donations following Thursday's guilty verdict from a Manhattan jury, the younger Trump added: "These are Americans who are pissed off ...  and they want to support a guy who they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system.

"We saw it with impeachment one, impeachment two, and we see it where they weaponize every liberal DA and AG across the country with one intent: to take him down, to slander him, to ruin his reputation, to try and divide his family, to try and bankrupt him, to throw him in jail, to do whatever the hell they can do."

"And America sees through it. They know exactly what's going on. Al Capone had one count — one felony count. Donald Trump has 34? Over $130,000 eight years ago?"

