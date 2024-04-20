Dem's Bill Would Seek Removal of Trump's Secret Service Detail

Should Donald Trump be found guilty in any of his four criminal cases, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-S.C., would like to see the former president no longer eligible for Secret Service protection.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats on Friday posted to X the comments of Thompson: “Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee — even a former President. It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality.”

Jury selection concluded on Friday in the Trump business records case, which is the first of his indictments to go to trial. Twelve jurors and six alternates are set to hear opening arguments on Monday for the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

The farcically named bill, called the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act (DISGRACED), aims to “deny infinite security and government resources” to those convicted of a federal or state offense.

Thompson, who oversaw the January 6 Select Committee, notes in his fact sheet that Congress occasionally needs to update the Secret Service's mission in “response to exigent circumstances.”

“Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment — and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them,” Thompson’s remarks continued.

Thompson made sure to mention in his notes that the bill would apply to Trump.

The Trump hush money case centers on allegations that Trump had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs which Trump has denied. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.