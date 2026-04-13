Dems Urge Swalwell to Quit Congress as Ethics Probe Begins

A growing number ‌of Democrats on Monday called on U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell of California to resign from Congress or risk being expelled amid sexual misconduct allegations that upended his campaign for governor.

A congressional ethics committee is investigating whether Swalwell violated rules in the House of Representatives, the panel said Monday. Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday, apologizing for "mistakes in judgment" while vowing to fight allegations he described as serious but false. Four women have accused Swalwell of sexual assault.

"The allegations against him are serious, credible, and demand accountability," Rep. Andrea ‌Salinas of Oregon said in a statement on Monday calling for Swalwell's resignation. "The halls of power must not be a place where predators ​are shielded by inaction."

FOUR MEMBERS UNDER FIRE

Swalwell is one of four members - two Democrats and two Republicans - facing increasing pressure to resign or be expelled from Congress. Representative Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, ended his reelection campaign last month, dropping out of ⁠a May 26 runoff against Republican gun activist Brandon Herrera. Gonzales allegedly had an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide.

"At a ​minimum, it is clear that Reps. Swalwell and Gonzalez have betrayed their constituents, staff, and their oath of office," said Rep, Nellie Pou, a ⁠New Jersey Democrat. "At worst, it appears they may have committed abhorrent, outrageous, and potentially criminal acts. They should resign immediately; if they refuse, the House should debate their removal through expulsion."

EXPULSION IS RARE AND HAS A HIGH THRESHOLD

Expulsion is the most severe form of punishment in the House and requires a two-thirds vote for removal. Only six members have ever been expelled ‌from the House - most recently former Representative George Santos, a New York Republican, in December 2023.

Republicans hold a narrow 217-214 majority over Democrats, meaning ​any expulsion would need ‌to be bipartisan.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, said she will file legislation to expel Swalwell. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, a New Mexico Democrat, said she would introduce a measure to expel Gonzalez, which Luna pledged ‌to support.

"It’s past time to get rid of predators in Congress who prey on women - especially their own staff," said Representative Addison McDowell, a North Carolina Republican. "Women working in the halls of Congress deserve to know that, as an institution, we have their backs and that we condemn this ⁠behavior at the highest level."

Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said she ‌intends to vote to expel both men if ⁠they don't resign, and Representative April McClain Delaney of Maryland, also a Democrat, called their behavior "beyond inexcusable" and potentially criminal. "Both should be expelled," she said, if an investigation confirms "the facts are true."

A group of ⁠Democrats in ⁠battleground districts that will determine control of the House in November's midterm elections urged congressional leaders to expedite investigations into members' potential misconduct.

"Public confidence in Congress is at a historic low, but it can be earned ‌back through public accountability," the members wrote. "We must demonstrate that no one is above the law and that serious misconduct will result in serious consequences. We respectfully request that you work together in a bipartisan manner to ensure these investigations proceed swiftly, that findings are made public, and that action is brought to the floor for ‌a vote."

Rep. Nydia ​Velazquez of New York went a step further ‌than her Democratic colleagues, suggesting Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat, and Cory Mills, a Republican, join Swalwell and Gonzales in resigning or facing expulsion. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Cherfilus-McCormick with stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds and using the money in her congressional ​campaign. Mills is accused of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

"Congress should not tolerate representatives who abuse staff, betray public trust for personal gain, and generally violate their oath of office," Velazquez said. "Americans deserve better and Congress must hold our members accountable."and Alistair Bell)