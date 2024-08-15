Eric Hovde to Newsmax: Walz Won't Help Dems in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, told Newsmax on Thursday that the selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democrat ticket is "not going to help them in Wisconsin."

On Tuesday, Hovde won the Republican primary for Senate and will attempt to unseat the popular Democrat incumbent, Tammy Baldwin. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Baldwin leading Hovde 51% to 43% among registered voters.

Hovde, who is a successful businessman born and raised in Wisconsin, said that many Minnesotans have fled to his state due to Walz's policies — "the crime policies, the COVID shutdown policies, and the transgendering of children policies."

"If parents don't agree with their child going through a transgender process, that child can be taken from them" in Minnesota, he said.

Hovde said the "Democrats cannot win" the presidential election without winning Wisconsin and called it "ground zero" for the election. Hovde labeled the Harris, Walz, and Baldwin combination of Democrats "the perfect trifecta."

"You have Kamala Harris, who was voted the No. 1 most liberal senator when she was in the Senate. You have Tim Walz, probably the most liberal governor, and Tammy Baldwin, who was voted the second most liberal senator," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up, America."

"So I don't think her pick is going to help her in Wisconsin at all. And I think that's going to be beneficial to [former] President [Donald] Trump and my race."

