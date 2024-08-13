Independent Center Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 9 Points in Wisconsin

Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in three key battleground states, including Wisconsin, where the vice president is ahead 9 percentage points, according to a new poll.

Harris has 51% support and Trump 42% in a head-to-head match up of the presidential election in Wisconsin, the Independent Center survey found.

Harris also is ahead 48%-43% in Michigan and 49% to 45% in Pennsylvania, according to the poll.

In Wisconsin, Harris maintains her 9-point lead (49% to 40%) when third-party candidates are included.

She also still leads Trump by 6 points in Michigan when third party candidates were included, and has a 4-point edge in Pennsylvania.

"Vice President Harris is enjoying quite a bounce. That bounce will likely be sustained for at least a week following the Democratic National Convention," Independent Center spokesman and senior policy adviser Jason Pye said.

"This survey continues to show the power of independent, Millennial, and Gen Z voters in elections. These wildly important voting blocs make the difference in these ‘must-win' states. And although President Biden's approval rating is significantly underwater, voters are thus far looking past Vice President Harris's place in the administration."

The Democratic National Convention will begin Monday in Chicago.

"Just as Trump saw growing support for the 30 days after the debate with President [Joe] Biden, his VP selection, and the Republican National Convention, it's now Harris and the Democrats' turn," said Bullfinch Group CEO Brett Loyd, whose group co-sponsored the poll.

"With the relatively new selection at the top of the Democratic ticket, going into the Democratic National Convention, the Harris campaign is riding a high of support in the traditional 'blue wall' states."

The Independent Center survey also found that Democrat U.S. Senate candidates hold leads in each of the three swing states.

In Michigan, Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin leads former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers 48% to 38%. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Sen. Bob Casey leads Republican rival David McCormick 51% to 39%. In Wisconsin, Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads Republican Eric Hovde 50% to 41%.

The Independent Survey was conducted Aug. 8-11 among 1,500 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus/minus 2.53%.