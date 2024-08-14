Trump Propels First-Time Candidate to Win in Wisconsin

The latest sign of Donald Trump's clout in Republican primaries came Tuesday with the outcome of the heated, three-candidate primary in Wisconsin's open 8th Congressional District.

In results that were nothing less than striking, political newcomer Tony Wied, who owns a chain of gas stations, easily captured the Republican nomination to succeed resigned former GOP Rep. Michael Gallagher.

With near-final results in, Wied rolled up 43.5% of the vote, to 32.5% for former state Sen. Roger Roth and 24% for state Sen. Andre Jacque.

"The Trump endorsement did it — no question," veteran GOP consultant Scott Becher told Newsmax. "A lot of folks knew Tony from his gas stations, which are very colorful. But Trump filmed a hard-hitting commercial on his behalf, and Tony ran it repeatedly in the days before the primary."

In the much-discussed spot, "your favorite president, Donald J. Trump" implores primary voters to support Wied, who "has my complete and total endorsement. He will never let you down."

Trump went even further in the spot, slamming leading opponent Roth — in his words, "RINO Roger Roth, who is no friend to MAGA." Trump said, "Roger should drop out of the race completely."

Even opponents of Roth generally agreed it is hard to make a case that he is a RINO (Republican in name only).

The nephew of the 8th District's still-revered former GOP Rep. Toby Roth, who was in office from 1979-1997, had a conservative record in the state Legislature and as his party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022. Moreover, Roth had the endorsement of such right-of-center figures as former Gov. Scott Walker and billionaire conservative contributor Richard Uihlein.

Trump's characterization of Roth as a RINO, the same sources said, is based on his close association with state House Speaker Robin Vos — no fan of Trump's and one of the closest allies of sworn Trump enemy and former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Both Roth and Jacque — who also had a conservative record and carried the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas — generally agreed with Wied on securing the Southern border as well as on most issues. And both said they supported Trump for president.

But Trump chose to give his blessings to Wied, and that was enough to put him over the top.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.