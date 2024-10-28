Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: GOP Offers Hope, Dems Scorn and Shame

As the finish line for the 2024 general election approaches, Republicans are offering fun and hope while Democrats are offering scorn and shame, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday.

Speaking to "Finnerty" on GOP nominee former President Donald Trump's rally in New York City on Sunday, the Republican senator contrasted the rhetoric coming out of the Democrat camp to that of Republicans as the election draws near.

"You didn't hear anything" out of the media, "by the way, amplifying [Democrat vice presidential nominee] Tim Walz calling everybody in that Madison Square Garden [rally], which was a real joyful event, calling them Nazis. And, you know, in this sort of continuation of Hillary Clinton's basket of deplorables — referring to half the country as Nazis — people that don't agree with; these folks, they're angry, they're bitter, it's a hate-filled campaign."

Schmitt added that Democrats are feeling pressed up against the ropes in the final stretch, leaving them to make big swings by calling Republicans Nazis. But for the people attending Trump's rallies, Schmitt added, they view the former president as a "change candidate" and, he added, they are united by one thing: it's not their race; they want a better life for themselves and their "children."

