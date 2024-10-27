Trump at MSG: Harris Is 'Vessel' for 'Radical Left Machine'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Sunday that he's running against "something far bigger" than Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, who he asserted is a "perfect vessel" for the "radical left machine."

Trump made the comments at his rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan carried live by Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"We're running against something far bigger than Joe [Biden] or Kamala and far more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine that runs today's Democrat Party. They're just vessels," Trump told the crowd of 20,000.

"In fact, they're perfect vessels because they'll never give them a hard time. They'll do whatever they want. I know many of them. It's just this amorphous group of people.

"But they're smart, and they're vicious," he said.

Trump also announced a new proposal for a next Trump administration.

"And I'm announcing a new policy today that I will support a tax credit for family caregivers who take care of a parent or a loved one," he said.

Other topics that Trump hit on included:

Immigration: "Under Kamala, America is a sanctuary for criminals and for illegal aliens that are in our country illegally. I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities in the United States. Kamala's gross incompetence disqualifies her from being president of the United States of America. She is grossly incompetent."

"Under Kamala, America is a sanctuary for criminals and for illegal aliens that are in our country illegally. I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities in the United States. Kamala's gross incompetence disqualifies her from being president of the United States of America. She is grossly incompetent." China: "I saw the other day a report that they issued that if we end up in a war with China, we cannot win. We're not strong enough. So I said to myself, 'Assuming that's true, how stupid are you to put out a report like that? How stupid. Why would you put out a report?' ... You don't put out reports like that and it's not true. We would kick their ass. It's not true."

Trump came out to speak to a live rendition of Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless the USA."

Trump's rally at sold-out Madison Square Garden came as 38 million Americans have already cast their vote.

His stop in New York City comes at the end of a busy week with another hectic week ahead as he delivers his closing argument ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Trump had 13 campaign rallies this past week ahead of Sunday's appearance. He's scheduled for another 12 stops this upcoming week, including three stops in Georgia on Monday, his campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax last week.

In addition to being his home city, Trump also has his eyes on winning New York, an outcome that hasn't happened since Ronald Reagan won the state in 1984.

"The king of New York is back to reclaim the city that he built," Donald Trump Jr. told the crowd before his father took the stage.

Speakers who preceded Trump on Sunday included X owner Elon Musk, former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., political commentator Tucker Carlson, House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, and TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw among others.

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan was also one of the speakers ahead of Trump.

"I don't see no stinkin' Nazis in here," Hogan said, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's prediction that Trump was going to reenact the 1939 pro-Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden on the eve of World War II. "I don't see no stinkin' domestic terrorists in here. The only thing I see in here are a bunch of hardworking men and women that are real Americans, brother."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com