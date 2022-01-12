Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Biden's Georgia Remarks 'Condescending'

President Joe Biden's remarks in Georgia concerning the state's voting laws were "condescending" and the "message was wrong," Rep. Drew Ferguson said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"They were divisive [and] they had the wrong tone, and most importantly, the message was wrong," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Georgia has worked on its election laws to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and that's the position that the state of Georgia is in right now, making sure that we have fair, open, and secure elections."

While speaking in Atlanta Tuesday, the president decried a voting law passed after the 2020 presidential election that enforced the use of voter ID, among other measures, and Ferguson said on Wednesday it was "tone-deaf" for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to his state and speak.

"I think that they need to look at some other states whose laws are more restrictive than Georgia's," he said. "Look at Delaware. Look at New York. Many of the provisions that they are pushing were rejected by the voters in New York in the last election. [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer is pushing things that his own state rejected."

However, Ferguson added, "Democrats will do anything to stay in power because they know that their policies are failing."

Ferguson also criticized the White House after a Labor Department report released Wednesday showed the nation's inflation rate has reached 7%.

"We predicted early last year that by the end of 2021, we would see inflation approach 7% and that's exactly what we've got," said Ferguson. "What we're seeing right now is that Americans are suffering because of it. They can't fight. They can't find food on the shelves. When they can, they can't afford it. It's having a negative impact on the quality of life."

Further, even people who have gotten small income raises are seeing those gains being eaten up by inflation, said the congressman.

"This is a real issue that's hitting American families, whether it's at the gas pump, whether it's at the grocery store, whether it's buying school supplies," said Ferguson. "The Democrat policies are failing America right now. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, the big liberal Democrats, are failing America."

Ferguson also on Wednesday discussed the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and called for more focus to be put on therapeutics, which are "getting better every single month."

"The FDA is behind the curve," he added. "The administration should be pushing them harder to get therapeutics approved more quickly for the American public. We have to end the overly generous federal benefits. We've got to incentivize work, and we cannot continue to put our fellow Americans on the sidelines. Our economy needs our fellow Americans to participate in it."