Collins, diGenova to Newsmax: Trump Indictments 'Timed to Cover Up'

Former Georgia congressman and attorney Doug Collins and former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday that all the indictments against former President Donald Trump are "timed to cover up" any bad news that comes out about President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in a foreign bribery scheme while he was vice president.

"Here's the problem: It's not coincidental. It's planned," Collins said about the timing of the indictments during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I mean, we're seeing this over and over again. And even the most sit-on-the-sidelines [person] or even the one who's not even concerned about Donald Trump can look at this and say, 'Wait; something's happening. Every time something happens with [President] Joe Biden, something happens with Donald Trump.'"

DiGenova agreed with Collins' assessment and said that Devon Archer's interview with Tucker Carlson revealed that "only one thing mattered" when it came to Hunter Biden's calls with foreign business partners.

"I don't think there's any doubt that all of the indictments against Trump have been timed to cover up the bad news that's developing about President Biden's involvement in a complex bribery scheme involving him while he was vice president of the United States," he said. "One of the things that is obvious from the Archer interview is that only one thing mattered on that call and that was that Joe Biden got on that call with the Burisma executives, and that's all that was necessary.

"They didn't have to discuss business," he continued. "They didn't have to discuss anything else. His mere presence was the deliverable, and that showed that he [Hunter] had influence with the vice president of the United States. That's all that mattered. And by the way, that's the end of the investigation. Once they get the offshore accounts, they've established an impeachable offense."

According to a new I&I/TIPP poll, 63% of American adults believe Biden should leave the presidency if the allegations prove true.

The survey found that 33% say Biden should be impeached, while 30% say he should resign immediately if the charges are true.

Just 20% say the president should stay in office and run again in 2024; 17% weren't sure.

