Speaker McCarthy: Trump Indictment Meant to Distract From Biden Revelations

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:56 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday that the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump will not stop the effort by House Republicans to uncover more evidence regarding criminal allegations involving President Joe Biden and his family.

"We've recently learned: Hunter [Biden] received money from China [contradicting President Biden's claim]; President Biden spoke with Hunter's business associates over 20 times [contradicting what Biden previously claimed]; Biden's DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity and admitted the sweetheart deal was unprecedented," McCarthy tweeted. "And just yesterday a new poll showed President Trump is without a doubt Biden's leading political opponent."

McCarthy said the revelations only meant one thing: The Biden administration was going to do something to distract from what House Republicans uncovered.

"Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ's attempt to distract from the news and attack the front-runner for the Republican nomination, President Trump," McCarthy continued. "House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice."

Trump was indicted Tuesday for the third time this year, and for a second time by special counsel Jack Smith, this time regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count indictment was delivered by a grand jury in federal court in Washington. Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied any wrongdoing.

